Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Ltd, the manufacturer of scientific and engineering instruments, opened for subscription on Friday, September 15.

The public issue has received strong investors’ interest so far as the IPO has been fully subscribed on the first day of the bidding itself.

Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics IPO is an SME IPO and will close on Wednesday, September 20.

Let us take a look at Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics IPO details, price band, subscription status and other key details:

Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics IPO Details Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics IPO opened on September 15 and will close on September 20. The company is expected to finalise the basis of IPO share allotment on September 25 and initiate refunds on September 26, while credit the shares in the demat accounts of eligible allottees on September27.

Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics shares are expected to list on NSE SME on Thursday, September 28.

Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics IPO price is ₹40 per share and it is entirely a fresh issue of 28.50 lakh equity shares. Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Ltd plans to raise ₹11.40 crore from the public offer.

Holmarc IPO lot size is 3,000 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹120,000.

The book running lead manager of the Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics IPO is Finshore Management Services, while Cameo Corporate Services is the IPO registrar.

Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics IPO Subscription Status Holmarc IPO has been subscribed 1.03 times so far on Friday, the first day of the bidding process. The public issue received bids for 27.93 lakh equity shares as against 27.06 lakh shares on the offer, till 3:55 pm.

The public issue has been subscribed 1.82 times in the retail category and 0.24 times in the Non-Institutional Investors' (NII) category so far.

Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics IPO GMP Today Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹0. This indicates that the Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics shares are trading at par with their issue price, i.e. ₹40 apiece, in the grey market.