Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics IPO: Issue booked over 5 times on day 2 so far; Check subscription status, GMP, other details2 min read 18 Sep 2023, 03:59 PM IST
Holmarc IPO price band has been fixed at ₹40 per share. The public offer is entirely a fresh issue of 28.50 lakh equity shares. Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Ltd plans to raise ₹11.40 crore from the public offer.
Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Ltd, the manufacturer of scientific and engineering instruments, has garnered strong interest from investors as the public issue was fully subscribed on the first day of the bidding itself.
