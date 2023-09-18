Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Ltd, the manufacturer of scientific and engineering instruments, has garnered strong interest from investors as the public issue was fully subscribed on the first day of the bidding itself. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics IPO is an SME IPO which opened for subscription on Friday, September 15 and will close on Wednesday, September 20.

Let us take a look at Holmarc IPO details, price band, subscription status and other key details:

Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics IPO Subscription Status Holmarc IPO has been subscribed 5.77 times on Monday, the second day of the bidding process. The public issue received bids for 1.56 crore equity shares as against 27.06 lakh shares on the offer, as per data on NSE till 3:55 pm.

The public issue has been subscribed 9.70 times in the retail category and 1.82 times in the Non-Institutional Investors’ (NII) category so far.

Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics IPO Details Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics IPO opened for public subscription on September 15 and will close on September 20. The IPO share allotment is likely to be fixed on September 25 and refunds are expected to be initiated on September 26, while credit of shares in the demat accounts of eligible allottees may take place on September 27.

Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics shares are expected to list on NSE SME on Thursday, September 28.

Holmarc IPO price band has been fixed at ₹40 per share. The public offer is entirely a fresh issue of 28.50 lakh equity shares. Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Ltd plans to raise ₹11.40 crore from the public offer.

Holmarc IPO lot size is 3,000 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹120,000.

Finshore Management Services is the book running lead manager of the Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics IPO, while Cameo Corporate Services is the IPO registrar.

Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics IPO GMP Today Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹5 per share, as per market observers. This indicates that the Holmarc shares are trading higher by ₹5 than their issue price, in the grey market.

The Holmarc IPO GMP today signals that the Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics shares are estimated to be listed at ₹45 apiece on NSE SME, which is a 12.5% premium to the issue price.