Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Ltd, the manufacturer of scientific and engineering instruments, opened for public subscription on September 15 and will close today, September 20.

Holmarc IPO price band has been fixed at ₹40 per share and the public offer is entirely a fresh issue of 28.50 lakh equity shares. Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Ltd plans to raise ₹11.40 crore from the public offer.

The company will finalise the IPO share allotment on September 25 and refunds are expected to be initiated on September 26, while credit of shares in the demat accounts of eligible allottees may take place on September 27.

Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics shares are expected to list on NSE SME on Thursday, September 28.

Holmarc IPO lot size is 3,000 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹120,000.

Finshore Management Services is the book running lead manager of the Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics IPO, while Cameo Corporate Services is the IPO registrar.

Holmarc IPO has received strong investors’ interest so far. Let us take a look at Holmarc IPO subscription status, GMP today and other key details:

Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics IPO Subscription Status

Holmarc IPO has been subscribed 43.68 times so far on Wednesday, the third and the last day of the bidding process. The public issue received bids for 11.82 crore equity shares as against 27.06 lakh shares on the offer till 2:50 pm.

The public issue has been subscribed 51.83 times in the retail category and 35.03 times in the Non-Institutional Investors’ (NII) category so far.

Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics IPO GMP Today

Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹10 per share, as per market observers. This indicates that the Holmarc shares are trading higher by ₹10 than their issue price, in the grey market.

The Holmarc IPO GMP today signals that the Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics shares are estimated to be listed at ₹50 apiece on NSE SME, which is a 25% premium to the issue price.