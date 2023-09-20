Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics IPO: Issue subscribed over 42 times so far on last day; check GMP today, other details1 min read 20 Sep 2023, 02:52 PM IST
Holmarc IPO price band has been fixed at ₹40 per share and the public offer is entirely a fresh issue of 28.50 lakh equity shares. Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Ltd plans to raise ₹11.40 crore from the public offer.
Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Ltd, the manufacturer of scientific and engineering instruments, opened for public subscription on September 15 and will close today, September 20.
