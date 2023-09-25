Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics makes stellar debut, shares list with 63% premium at ₹65.25 apiece on NSE SME1 min read 25 Sep 2023, 04:25 PM IST
Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics IPO listed at a premium on NSE SME, with share price 63.13% higher than issue price.
Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics IPO listing: Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics share price listed on NSE SME at a premium on Monday. On NSE SME, Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics share price today was listed at ₹65.25 per share, 63.13% higher than the issue price of ₹40.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started