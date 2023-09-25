Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics IPO listed at a premium on NSE SME, with share price 63.13% higher than issue price.

Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics IPO listing: Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics share price listed on NSE SME at a premium on Monday. On NSE SME, Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics share price today was listed at ₹65.25 per share, 63.13% higher than the issue price of ₹40.

Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics shares were locked at 5% upper circuit post listing. Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics share price closed at ₹68.50 apiece on NSE on Monday.

Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Ltd, a manufacturer of scientific and engineering instruments, opened for subscription on Friday, September 15, and closed on Wednesday, September 20.

Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics IPO Details Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics IPO price was set at ₹40 per share, and 28.50 lakh equity shares were totally new issues. With the public offering, Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Ltd hoped to raise ₹11.40 crore.

Holmarc IPO lot size is 3,000 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹120,000.

The book running lead manager of the Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics IPO is Finshore Management Services, while Cameo Corporate Services is the IPO registrar.

Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics IPO GMP Today Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics IPO GMP today or grey market premium was +27 similar to previous two trading session. This indicated that Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics share price were trading at a premium of ₹27 in the grey market on Monday, according to topsharebrokers.com

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics share price was ₹67 apiece, which was 67.5% higher than the IPO price of ₹40.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

