Home First Finance Company IPO to open this week. Details here

The IPO of mortgage financier Home First Finance Company (HFFC) opens for public subscription on January 21 and closes on January 25. The company has fixed a price band of ₹517-518 a share for its initial share-sale. Home First Finance IPO will be the third IPO this year after Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) which is currently open for public subscription, and Indigo Paints, which would be launched on January 20.