Home First Finance IPO subscribed 27 times on final day

Mumbai: The ₹1,154-crore initial public offer of mortgage financier Home First Finance Company( HFFC ) was subscribed 26.65 times on Monday, the final day of bidding.

The issue received bids for 41.64 crore equity shares against the offer size of 1.56 crore shares, as per the subscription data available on the exchanges.

The retail investors portion was subscribed 6.6 times and that of qualified institutional investors 52.63 times, while non-institutional investors 39.08 times bids against their reserved portion in the IPO.

"At the upper price band of Rs.518, HFFC is available at a price to book value of 3.6 times on its FY21E book value of Rs. 143.4 annualized, which is fairly priced. In spite of short to medium term concerns like covid-19 and moratorium, we expect HFFC to maintain good growth trajectory in affordable housing market. We recommend Subscribe with a long term perspective" said Geojit Financial Services in a note.

The public issue comprised an offer for sale of ₹889 crore by the promoter and investors, and fresh issue of ₹265 crore which would be used for augmenting Tier 1 capital for future growth of the company.

The price band for the issue was fixed at ₹517-518 per share.

Axis Capital Limited, Credit Suisse Securities (India) Private Limited, ICICI Securities Limited and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited are the BRLMs to the issue.

Also, on Monday, the initial public offer of Stove Kraft was subscribed 98.6%, on its first day of bidding.

The issue received bids for 58.38 lakh equity shares against offer size of 58.94 lakh shares, the subscription data available on the exchanges showed.

Retail investors portion was subscribed 5.34 times, while the portion set aside for non-institutional investors was subscribed 5%.

The public offer, which closes on 28 January, consists of a fresh issue of ₹95 crore and an offer for sale of 86.50 lakh equity shares by promoters and investors. The fresh issue proceeds will be utilised for repayment of loans availed by the company.

The price band for the issue has been fixed at ₹384-385 per share.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via