Home First Finance IPO subscribed 27 times on final day

"At the upper price band of Rs.518, HFFC is available at a price to book value of 3.6 times on its FY21E book value of Rs. 143.4 annualized, which is fairly priced. In spite of short to medium term concerns like covid-19 and moratorium, we expect HFFC to maintain good growth trajectory in affordable housing market. We recommend Subscribe with a long term perspective" said Geojit Financial Services in a note.

