Home First Finance IPO opens today: 10 things to know before you subscribe

10) Home First Finance is a technology-driven affordable housing finance company, backed by marque private equity players like True North, Warburg Pincus, Aether Mauritius and Bessemer India. "It registered loan and disbursements CAGR of 56.7% and 56.2% respectively over FY17-20. Along with strong growth, the company managed to tweak its loan mix - housing loans’ share came off from 96.7% in FY17 to 92% in FY20 and share of LAP improved from 2.1% to 5.1%. Lending spread also improved significantly from 3.3% in FY17 to 4.5% in FY20," Yes Securities said. As of September 2020, the company had an assets under management of ₹3730 crore.