In its pre-IPO placement the company has raised ₹75 crore (Mint)
Home First Finance IPO to launch on 21 Jan with price band of 517- 518

2 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2021, 07:00 PM IST Nasrin Sultana

  • The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the IPO towards augmenting its capital base, Home First Finance said in a statement
  • Axis Capital, Credit Suisse Securities (India), ICICI Securities and Kotak Mahindra Capital are the book running lead managers to the offer

Warbug Pincus backed mortgage financier Home First Finance Company India Ltd is planing to raise 1153.71 crore through an initial public offering (IPO). The issue with a price band of 517– 518 per equity share will open for subscription on 21 January and close on 25 January.

The IPO comprises fresh issue and offer-for-sale (OFS) by True North Fund V LLP and Aether (Mauritius) Limited , Bessemer India Capital Holdings II Ltd, an existing investor and certain individual shareholders of the company, a press statement said. The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds towards augmenting its capital base, it said.

In its pre-IPO placement the company has raised 75 crore and 4.08 crore to Orange Clove Investments B.V (an affiliate of Warburg Pincus) and certain employees of the company, respectively by way of preferential allotments.

Axis Capital Limited, Credit Suisse Securities (India) Private Limited, ICICI Securities Limited and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited are the book running lead managers to the offer.

Home First Finance Company is technology driven affordable housing finance company that targets first time home buyers in low and middle-income groups. It primarily offer customers housing loans for the purchase or construction of homes. According to the company documents, its gross loan assets have grown at a CAGR of 63.4% between the financial year 2018 and the financial year 2020.

“Our customers who are primarily in the low and middle-income groups have less financial wherewithal than other borrowers and may default on their loan payments or additional interest payment obligations, in case the customers opt for the moratorium. We witnessed an increase in our bounce rate from 10.5% during the last quarter of FY20 to 28.3% during the second quarter of FY21," the company said.

Following covid-19, the company has granted moratorium to 12,525 customers valued at 41.54 crore as of 30 September, 2020, to be repaid by borrowers over a 12- month, 24-month or 36-month period.

As of September, 2020, the company had total borrowings of 2636.57 crore.

