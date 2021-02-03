Home First Finance shares make a strong debut on exchanges

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shares of mortgage financier Home First Finance made a strong debut today on exchanges with prices rising about 23% to ₹639 apiece, as compared IPO issue price of ₹518. The initial public offer of Home First Finance Company India, which closed last month, was subscribed 26.57 times. The price range for the offer has been fixed at ₹517-518 per share.

Shares of mortgage financier Home First Finance made a strong debut today on exchanges with prices rising about 23% to ₹639 apiece, as compared IPO issue price of ₹518. The initial public offer of Home First Finance Company India, which closed last month, was subscribed 26.57 times. The price range for the offer has been fixed at ₹517-518 per share.

The category reserved for qualified institutional buyers(QIBs) was subscribed 52.63 times, non-institutional investors 38.82 times and individual retail investors 6.43 times.

The initial public offer (IPO) of ₹1,153.71 crore, comprising a fresh issue of up to ₹265 crore and an offer for sale of up to ₹888.7 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Home First Finance is a technology-driven affordable housing finance company, backed by marque private equity players like Warburg Pincus, Aether Mauritius and Bessemer India.

Ahead of the IPO, the housing finance company had raised ₹346 crore from anchor investors.

Shares of Indigo Paints, which doubled in price on market debut on Tuesday, was today further extended gains today. Indigo Paints shares were trading 3% higher at ₹3,210. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}