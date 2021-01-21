Home First IPO subscribed 1 times on Day 1; Indigo Paints 6.92 times on Day 2

"Aided by its high growth momentum on a smaller base, superior underwriting standards, and efficient collections management, Home First delivered a healthy return on assets (RoA) of 2.7% in FY20. Return on equity (RoE) of 11% looks modest owing to lower leverage at 4 times in FY20. The issue is priced at post-money P/BV of 3.4 times compared to its nearest competitor Aavas Financiers which trades at 6.8 times on September book value (BV)," said Yes Securities.