Mamaearth IPO: Check out 10 key risks before investing your money
Honasa Consumer IPO opens for subscription, aims to raise ₹1701.44 crore. Mamaearth IPO GMP at +7, indicating a premium in the grey market.
Mamaearth IPO: Mamaearth's parent Honasa Consumer IPO has opened for subscription today (Tuesday, October 31), and will close on Thursday, November 2. Honasa Consumer IPO raised a capital of ₹765.20 crore from anchor investors on Monday, October 30. Seven prominent mutual funds invested ₹253 crore in the Mamaearth IPO, receiving 33.1% of the anchor allocation.
Mamaearth IPO set the price band for its issue at ₹308-324 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each.
Mamaearth IPO consists of an offer for sale (OFS) of around 4.12 crore shares and a fresh share issuance of up to ₹365 crore. The company expects to raise about ₹1701.44 crore on the upper price band. As a result, the company was valued at ₹10, 424.53 crore.
The IPO will see the sale of 3,186,300 shares by Honasa promoter Varun Alagh and up to 100,000 shares by his wife Ghazal Alagh. A number of other shareholders, including Kunal Bahl, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Rishabh Harsh Mariwala, Fireside Ventures Fund, Sofina, Stellaris, and Rohit Kumar Bansal, will be selling their stakes in the OFS.
Mamaearth IPO has been subscribed 3% on day 1, so far. Mamaearth IPO's retail investors portion was subscribed 14%, NII portion was subscribed 1%, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion were yet to see subscriptions. However, employee portion was booked 1.05 times.
Mamaearth IPO has reserved not less than 75% of the shares in the public issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), not more than 15% for Non Institutional Investors (NII), and not more than 10% of the offer is reserved for Retail Investors. A discount of ₹30 per equity share is being offered to eligible employees bidding in the employee reserve portion.
Here are some of the key risks listed by the company in its Red-Herring Prospectus (RHP):
Mamaearth IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +7, similar to the previous three session. This indicates Mamaearth share price were trading at a premium of ₹7 in the grey market on Tuesday, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Mamaearth share price was indicated at ₹331 apiece, which is 2.16% higher than the IPO price of ₹324.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
