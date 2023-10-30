Honasa Consumer IPO: Mamaearth’s parent raises ₹765.20 crore via anchor investors
Mamaearth’s owner Honasa Consumer says the equity shares were allotted at the upper price band of ₹ 324 per share
Honasa Consumer Ltd, the owner of FMCG brands such as Mamaearth and The Derma Co, on Monday allotted 2.36 crore equity shares to 49 anchor investors and raised ₹765.20 crore ahead of the company’s proposed IPO.
