Hong Kong’s IPO drought casts pall over region’s businesses

A dearth of initial public offerings in Hong Kong is causing companies to suffer cash crunches and put off expansion plans, showing how the steep market downturn is taking a toll on businesses that need to raise money.

The Asian financial hub was for years the top international fundraising venue for companies from China and the broader region and came close to rivaling New York a few years ago. But a prolonged stock-market slump in Hong Kong and an exodus of foreign investors have made it exceedingly difficult for many companies to go public. Chinese regulators have also been sitting on many IPO applications, creating another barrier for businesses to overcome.

New listings on Hong Kong’s stock exchange raised just $5.9 billion in 2023, the lowest total in more than 20 years, according to Dealogic. In 2020, the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, companies raised more than $51 billion in IPOs and secondary listings in the city.

Mainland China’s IPO market had been more active—until that changed. Since August, the country’s securities regulator has put most listing approvals on ice to prevent share sales from weighing on its flagging domestic stock market.

Larger and more established companies such as TikTok’s owner, ByteDance, and the Asian insurer FWD Group, which has delayed plans for a Hong Kong IPO several times, can afford to wait for the market to recover. Businesses that have more pressing needs for cash have been forced to make changes in the absence of fresh funding.

“They’re being more disciplined in their spending," said Kenneth Chow, co-head of Asia equity capital markets at Citigroup. “They’re preserving cash," he said of some companies that are waiting to go public.

The pipeline of companies wanting to list in Hong Kong includes biotech companies that need to raise funds for clinical trials, electric-vehicle makers that haven’t turned a profit, and other industrial manufacturers that want to expand their production capabilities.

“In the IPO preparation process, when we were discussing the use of proceeds and future expansion plans, there was a lot of discussion on canceling or postponing certain projects," Hang Wang, co-chair of the law firm Baker McKenzie’s China capital-markets practice, said of a recent case.

In October, WM Motor, a Chinese electric-vehicle maker, filed for bankruptcy in Shanghai after suspending most of its production. The company, whose shareholders include the Chinese internet giants Tencent Holdings and Baidu, filed for an IPO in Hong Kong in 2022 and contemplated going public through a reverse merger.

Lu DaoPei Medical Group, an operator of private hospitals in mainland China, filed documents in 2023 for an IPO in Hong Kong but can’t proceed with a stock sale because it has yet to receive a green light from China’s securities regulator.

The company said in its prospectus that it plans to use the money it raises to relocate its flagship hospital in the northern province of Hebei to a bigger location. It added that the current hospital was operating at overcapacity and that its leases are expiring at the end of 2024.

One of China’s biggest shopping-mall operators found itself in a financial bind after it couldn’t list in Hong Kong by the end of 2023.

The company, Zhuhai Wanda Commercial Management Group, is part of the Chinese billionaire Wang Jianlin’s Dalian Wanda conglomerate. The mall operator had promised a group of its pre-IPO investors that it would repay them $4.2 billion plus interest if it didn’t go public by the end of the year. Zhuhai Wanda first filed documents for a Hong Kong listing in 2021 but was unable to get regulatory approval to proceed with the stock sale.

In December, the company got an 11th-hour reprieve from its investors, but its owner had to give up majority control of the business as part of the deal.

Other companies that haven’t been able to go public by a certain deadline have been less fortunate. An investor in Haodaifu, a Tencent-backed online medical platform, filed a winding-up petition against the company in a Cayman Islands court in September after it didn’t go public within five years and failed to redeem the investor’s shares, according to a court document.

The market for new Chinese listings was so bad in 2023 that investment bankers say things can’t get much worse. Hong Kong’s stock market ended in the red for a fourth consecutive year—one of its longest-ever stretches of poor performance. Dealmakers are penciling in more-tempered expectations for a slow, gradual recovery.

“We need to see more encouraging data on growth," said Selina Cheung, co-head of Asia equity capital markets at UBS. “I’m just hoping China will stabilize," she said, adding that markets could rebound quickly if domestic consumption improves markedly, U.S.-China geopolitical tensions abate and China’s securities regulator approves more deals at a consistent pace.

Said Citigroup’s Chow: “For the IPO market to improve, the market does not need investors to turn suddenly bullish on China. It just needs them to be less gloomy."

The market slump has hurt many large companies. The Chinese state-owned agricultural company Syngenta Group, which was planning a $9 billion IPO in Shanghai, said it now plans to list by the end of 2024. “We will also remain flexible in our approach and explore alternative methods to expanding our shareholder base," a spokesperson said.

Alibaba Group has put off plans to list its grocery arm, Freshippo, because of weak market conditions. Alibaba is still pushing ahead with plans for a Hong Kong IPO of Cainiao, its logistics business.

Two units of the e-commerce company JD.com filed for Hong Kong IPOs in the first half of 2023 with the hope of raising about $1 billion each, but their prospectuses expired while they awaited a green light from the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

In mainland China, the securities regulator has signed off on only 17 domestic IPOs in Shanghai and Shenzhen since September, compared with 202 in the first eight months of 2023. Currently, 49 companies are waiting for the regulatory green light, according to the financial data provider Wind. One of them, a Beijing-based semiconductor manufacturer, has been waiting since February 2022.

Some companies have scrapped their listing plans after waiting fruitlessly for regulatory approval. Shandong Dezhou Braised Chicken, a producer of a popular Chinese chicken dish that dates back centuries, was among the 240 companies that have withdrawn their IPO applications from exchanges in mainland China in 2023. The company had hoped to use funds from a Shanghai listing to set up food-processing plants near the city of Suzhou so that the company could expand to other Chinese cities.

