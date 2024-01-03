Hong Kong’s IPO drought casts pall over region’s businesses
Dave Sebastian , Rebecca Feng , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 03 Jan 2024, 01:18 PM IST
SummaryA dearth of initial public offerings in Hong Kong is causing companies to suffer cash crunches and put off expansion plans.
A dearth of initial public offerings in Hong Kong is causing companies to suffer cash crunches and put off expansion plans, showing how the steep market downturn is taking a toll on businesses that need to raise money.
