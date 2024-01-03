Hong Kong’s IPO drought casts pall over region’s businesses

The Asian financial hub was for years the top international fundraising venue for companies from China and the broader region and came close to rivaling New York a few years ago. But a prolonged stock-market slump in Hong Kong and an exodus of foreign investors have made it exceedingly difficult for many companies to go public. Chinese regulators have also been sitting on many IPO applications, creating another barrier for businesses to overcome.

