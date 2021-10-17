Hong Kong’s IPO market withers as billion-dollar listings lapse

After a stellar first half, the value of IPOs dipped to just $6.2 billion in the third quarter -- the lowest since the start of the pandemic and behind South Korea for the first time in four years. To be sure, 2021 will still likely rank highly in terms of IPO proceeds thanks to the sheer volume of issuance in Hong Kong in the six months. With $37.7 billion raised so far, this year is on track to be one of the best of the last decade.