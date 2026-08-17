Horizon Industrial Parks IPO Day 1 LIVE: GMP, review, subscription, other details of Blackstone-backe ₹2600 crore IPO

Horizon Industrial Parks IPO Day 1 LIVE: Bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of the Blackstone-backed Horizon Industrial Parks Ltd has opened today. The public issue will remain open for bidding until 19 August 2026. The company has declared the Horizon Industrial Parks IPO price band at ₹57 to ₹60 per equity share. Horizon Industrial Parks IPO subscription will remain open from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM on all trade dates during the Horizon Industrial Parks IPO date. Horizon Industrial Parks' IPO size is ₹2600 crore, which is entirely a fresh issue. Meanwhile, Horizon Industrial Parks IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) is signalling a decent listing gain of around 7%.

Horizon Industrial Parks IPO GMP today According to market observers, the company shares are available at a premium of ₹4 in the grey market today. This means Horizon Industrial Parks IPO GMP today is ₹4, signalling a 7% listing pop against the upper price band of the public issue.

Horizon Industrial Parks IPO subscription status By 11:39 AM on day 1 of bidding, the public issue had been booked 0.02 times, the retail portion had been subscribed 0.10 times, whereas the NII segment had been filled 0.01 times. The QIB portion had been subscribed to 0.00 times.

Horizon Industrial Parks IPO details Here we list out important Horizon Industrial Parks IPO details in 10 points:

1] Horizon Industrial Parks IPO GMP today: According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹4 in the grey market today.

2] Horizon Industrial Parks IPO date: The public issue has opened today and will remain open until 19 August 2026.

3] Horizon Industrial Parks IPO price: The company management has offered Behari Lal Engineering shares at a price band of ₹57 to ₹60 per equity share.

4] Horizon Industrial Parks IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹2600 crore through the issuance of fresh shares only.

5] Horizon Industrial Parks IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply for the public issue in lots, and one lot of the public offer comprises 250 company shares.

6] Horizon Industrial Parks IPO allotment date: The tentative date for the finalisation of share allotment is 20 August 2026.

7] Horizon Industrial Parks IPO registrar: KFin Technologies Private Ltd has been appointed the official registrar of the book build issue.

8] Horizon Industrial Parks IPO listing date: The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and NSE exchanges. The most likely date for the share listing is 24 August 2026.

9] Horizon Industrial Parks IPO lead managers: JM Financial, Axis Capital, IIFL Capital Services, SBI Capital Markets, and 360 One WAM have been appointed lead managers of the Behari Lal Engineering IPO.

Horizon Industrial Parks IPO review 10] Should you subscribe to Horizon Industrial Parks IPO: Swastika Investmart has assigned a ‘subscribe’ tag to the public issue, saying, "The company's committed operational occupancy stands at 93.56% across 118 enterprise tenants. 54.05% of leased space is held by Fortune 500 companies. The asset-heavy leasing business model yields high operational profitability, generating an EBITDA margin of ~79.16% in FY26. 88.74% pre-issue promoter backing from Blackstone provides global tenant referral pipelines, low borrowing spreads, and disciplined capital allocation. The IPO offers a clean structural asset play. The steep debt reduction from fresh proceeds transforms the platform from a capital-heavy, loss-making infrastructure builder into a cash-generative, profitable Grade-A logistics platform. The 2.15x P/B valuation presents a reasonable entry multiple for long-term exposure to India's logistics expansion."

Suggesting investors to apply for the public issue for the long-term, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “The company has been posting consistent growth in its top lines, but due to the recent CAPEX expansions, the company's adjustments made in financials have put the company into the list of bleeding companies. The company's developmental plans and Blackstone's holding around 75% augurs well for a long-term investor.”