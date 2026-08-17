Horizon Industrial Parks IPO Day 1 LIVE: GMP, review, subscription, other details of Blackstone-backe ₹2600 crore IPO

Horizon Industrial Parks IPO Day 1 LIVE: Bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of the Blackstone-backed Horizon Industrial Parks Ltd has opened today. The public issue will remain open for bidding until 19 August 2026. The company has declared the Horizon Industrial Parks IPO price band at ₹57 to ₹60 per equity share. Horizon Industrial Parks IPO subscription will remain open from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM on all trade dates during the Horizon Industrial Parks IPO date. Horizon Industrial Parks' IPO size is ₹2600 crore, which is entirely a fresh issue. Meanwhile, Horizon Industrial Parks IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) is signalling a decent listing gain of around 7%.

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Horizon Industrial Parks IPO GMP today According to market observers, the company shares are available at a premium of ₹4 in the grey market today. This means Horizon Industrial Parks IPO GMP today is ₹4, signalling a 7% listing pop against the upper price band of the public issue.

Horizon Industrial Parks IPO subscription status By 11:39 AM on day 1 of bidding, the public issue had been booked 0.02 times, the retail portion had been subscribed 0.10 times, whereas the NII segment had been filled 0.01 times. The QIB portion had been subscribed to 0.00 times.

Horizon Industrial Parks IPO details Here we list out important Horizon Industrial Parks IPO details in 10 points:

1] Horizon Industrial Parks IPO GMP today: According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹4 in the grey market today.

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2] Horizon Industrial Parks IPO date: The public issue has opened today and will remain open until 19 August 2026.

3] Horizon Industrial Parks IPO price: The company management has offered Behari Lal Engineering shares at a price band of ₹57 to ₹60 per equity share.

4] Horizon Industrial Parks IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹2600 crore through the issuance of fresh shares only.

5] Horizon Industrial Parks IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply for the public issue in lots, and one lot of the public offer comprises 250 company shares.

6] Horizon Industrial Parks IPO allotment date: The tentative date for the finalisation of share allotment is 20 August 2026.

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7] Horizon Industrial Parks IPO registrar: KFin Technologies Private Ltd has been appointed the official registrar of the book build issue.

8] Horizon Industrial Parks IPO listing date: The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and NSE exchanges. The most likely date for the share listing is 24 August 2026.

9] Horizon Industrial Parks IPO lead managers: JM Financial, Axis Capital, IIFL Capital Services, SBI Capital Markets, and 360 One WAM have been appointed lead managers of the Behari Lal Engineering IPO.

Horizon Industrial Parks IPO review 10] Should you subscribe to Horizon Industrial Parks IPO: Swastika Investmart has assigned a ‘subscribe’ tag to the public issue, saying, "The company's committed operational occupancy stands at 93.56% across 118 enterprise tenants. 54.05% of leased space is held by Fortune 500 companies. The asset-heavy leasing business model yields high operational profitability, generating an EBITDA margin of ~79.16% in FY26. 88.74% pre-issue promoter backing from Blackstone provides global tenant referral pipelines, low borrowing spreads, and disciplined capital allocation. The IPO offers a clean structural asset play. The steep debt reduction from fresh proceeds transforms the platform from a capital-heavy, loss-making infrastructure builder into a cash-generative, profitable Grade-A logistics platform. The 2.15x P/B valuation presents a reasonable entry multiple for long-term exposure to India's logistics expansion."

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Suggesting investors to apply for the public issue for the long-term, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “The company has been posting consistent growth in its top lines, but due to the recent CAPEX expansions, the company's adjustments made in financials have put the company into the list of bleeding companies. The company's developmental plans and Blackstone's holding around 75% augurs well for a long-term investor.”

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).