Horizon Industrial Parks IPO allotment likely to be out today. Latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check status

Horizon Industrial Parks IPO allotment date: The Horizon Industrial Parks IPO share allotment will be finalised on Thursday, 20 August. Investors who applied for the Horizon Industrial Parks IPO can check the Horizon Industrial Parks IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd.

Horizon Industrial Parks IPO GMP today is +1.6. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Horizon Industrial Parks share price was ₹61.6 apiece, which is 2.67% higher than the IPO price of ₹60.

Considering the grey market trends over the past nine sessions, the current GMP of ₹1.6 suggests a pessimistic outlook. Throughout this timeframe, the GMP fluctuated between a minimum of ₹0.00 and a maximum of ₹4.50, according to analysts.

Investors can check whether they have been allotted shares and the quantity allotted in accordance with the IPO’s allotment guidelines. The total number of shares offered also plays an important role in determining the allotment. Applicants who do not receive any shares will have their refunds processed, while the shares allotted to successful investors will be credited to their demat accounts.

For individuals who were not allocated shares, the refund procedure will begin on Friday, 21 August. Individuals who were allocated shares will get them in their demat accounts the same day. Horizon Industrial Parks IPO listing date is scheduled for Monday, 24 August.

On the last bidding day (Wednesday, 19 August), Horizon Industrial Parks IPO subscription status was 1.45 times, as per BSE data.

How to check Horizon Industrial Parks IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal? Step 1: Visit the Kfin Technologies Ltd website: Kfin Technologies IPO status page. You will find five different links to check the IPO allotment status. - https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Step 2: Select any one of the five links and choose “Horizon Industrial Parks IPO” from the “Select IPO” dropdown menu.

Step 3: You can check your allotment status using your PAN, Demat account number or application number.

Step 4: Application number: Enter your application number and captcha code, then click “Submit.”

Demat account: Enter your Demat account details and captcha code, then click “Submit.”

PAN: Enter your PAN number and captcha code, and click “Submit.”

The allotment status will be displayed after submitting the required details.

How to check Horizon Industrial Parks IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1: Visit the allotment section on the official BSE website: BSE IPO allotment status page - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check

Step 2: Under “Issue Type,” select “Equity.”

Step 3: From the “Issue Name” dropdown, select the IPO for which you want to check the allotment status.

Step 4: Enter your application number or PAN and submit the details to view your IPO allotment status.

How to check Horizon Industrial Parks IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1: Visit the official NSE website: NSE IPO allotment status page - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2: Register using your PAN by clicking on the “Click here to sign up” option on the NSE website.

Step 3: Enter your username, password and captcha code to log in.

Step 4: After logging in, you will be redirected to the relevant page, where you can check your IPO allotment status.

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