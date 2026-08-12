Horizon Industrial Parks IPO: Price band set at ₹57- ₹60 per share; check key dates, issue details

Horizon Industrial Parks IPO price band: The Horizon Industrial Parks Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹57 to ₹60 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. The Horizon Industrial Parks IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Monday, 17 August and will close on Wednesday, 19 August. The allocation to anchor investors for the Horizon Industrial Parks IPO is scheduled to take place on Friday, 14 August.

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The Horizon Industrial Parks IPO lot size is 250 equity shares, and in multiples of 250 equity shares thereafter.

Horizon Industrial Parks IPO has reserved not more than 75% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 10% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, Horizon Industrial Parks IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Thursday, 20 August and the company will initiate refunds on Friday, 21 August, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Horizon Industrial Parks share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Monday, 24 August.

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Horizon Industrial Parks IPO details The Blackstone-backed company plans to raise ₹2,600 crore through an IPO comprising entirely a fresh issue of equity shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

Of the total proceeds, ₹2,250 crore will be used towards the repayment or prepayment of debt. As of 31 March 2026, Horizon Industrial Parks had total borrowings of ₹6,884.34 crore on a restated basis.

Ahead of the IPO, the company raised ₹1,650 crore through a pre-IPO primary fundraise. Blackstone currently holds an 89% stake in Horizon Industrial Parks, which will be diluted following the IPO.

JM Financial, Axis Capital, IIFL Capital Services, SBI Capital Markets and 360 ONE WAM have been appointed as merchant bankers for the IPO.

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Company details Horizon Industrial Parks owns, develops and operates a portfolio of warehouses, fulfilment centres, industrial facilities and in-city logistics centres.

The company has 45 assets across 10 cities, spanning 58.58 million square feet (msf). Its business model is primarily focused on leasing these facilities to customers, with lease agreements typically extending over several years.

Including its 49% stake in Vision Softech Facilities Pvt Ltd at Narsapura, Horizon Industrial Parks’ network expands to 46 assets covering 61.13 msf. As of 31 May 2026, the company had an operational network of 28.55 msf, with committed occupancy standing at 93.56%.

Also Read | Shiprocket raises ₹727 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.