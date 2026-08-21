Horizon Industrial Parks IPO: Shares to debut on Monday; GMP signals modest listing gains

Horizon Industrial Parks IPO listing: Horizon Industrial Parks shares are set to debut on the Indian bourses after the initial public offering (IPO) of the industrial and logistics infrastructure developer concluded with decent subscription.

Horizon Industrial Parks IPO witnessed an overall subscription of 1.52 times.

Investors who bid on the IPO can check the share allotment on the issue registrar's website, the BSE, and the NSE. KFin Technologies was the registrar of the issue.

Meanwhile, grey market sources suggest the stock could debut at a modest premium on the BSE and the NSE on Monday.

Horizon Industrial Parks IPO GMP According to grey market sources, the grey market premium (GMP) of Horizon Industrial Parks shares on Friday morning was ₹3.4.

With the upper price band of ₹60, the stock's estimated listing price is ₹63.4, a 5.67% premium over the issue price.

Horizon Industrial Parks IPO details The book build issue opened for public subscription on Monday, 17 August, and concluded on Wednesday, 19 August. With a price band of ₹57 to ₹60, the IPO was entirely a fresh issue of 43.34 crore shares of ₹2,600 crore. Share allotment was finalised on Thursday, 20 August.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the issue to repay certain borrowings and for general corporate purposes.

Horizon Industrial Parks claims to be India’s largest industrial and logistics infrastructure developer, owner and operator in terms of total network (in terms of total area of its assets).

Its network of assets is spread across 10 major industrial and consumption hubs in India, including Delhi National Capital Region (Delhi-NCR), Mumbai (Maharashtra), Bangalore (Karnataka), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Pune (Maharashtra), Hyderabad (Telangana), Ahmedabad (Gujarat) and Nagpur (Maharashtra).

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