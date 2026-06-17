Horizon Reclaim (India) IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online for SME IPO

Horizon Reclaim (India) IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Horizon Reclaim (India) Ltd received stellar demand from investors across the board. Market participants now focus on Horizon Reclaim (India) IPO allotment status, which is expected to be fixed today. Horizon Reclaim IPO allotment date is likely today, 17 June 2026.

The SME IPO was open from June 12 to 16. Horizon Reclaim (India) IPO allotment date is likely today, June 17, and the IPO listing date is June 19. Horizon Reclaim shares will be listed on both BSE SME.

The company will fix Horizon Reclaim IPO allotment status soon. Once the basis of share allotment is finalised, the company will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of the eligible allotment holders on June 18 and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Horizon Reclaim (India) IPO allotment status online check can be done through the websites of BSE and the IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies is the Horizon Reclaim (India) IPO registrar.

In order to do Horizon Reclaim (India) IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check Horizon Reclaim (India) IPO allotment status online.

Horizon Reclaim (India) IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Horizon Reclaim (India) Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Horizon Reclaim IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Horizon Reclaim (India) IPO Allotment Status Check Kfin Technologies Step 1] Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Step 2] Choose ‘Horizon Reclaim (India) Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3] Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit

Your Horizon Reclaim (India) IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Horizon Reclaim IPO GMP Today Horizon Reclaim (India) shares are commanding a strong grey market premium (GMP) in the unlisted market. Horizon Reclaim (India) IPO GMP today is ₹55 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, CMR Green Technologies shares are trading higher by ₹55 apiece than their IPO price.

Horizon Reclaim IPO GMP today signals that the estimated price of the stock would be ₹158 apiece, which is at a premium of 53.40% to the issue price of ₹103 per share.

Horizon Reclaim IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The SME IPO opened for subscription on June 12, Friday, and closed on June 16, Tuesday. Horizon Reclaim (India) IPO allotment date is likely today, June 17, Wednesday, and the IPO listing date is June 19, Friday. Horizon Reclaim (India) shares will be listed on BSE SME platform.

Horizon Reclaim IPO price band was set at ₹98 to ₹103 per share. At the upper end of the price band, the company raised ₹54.27 crore from the book-building issue, which was entirely a fresh issue of 52.69 lakh equity shares.

Horizon Reclaim (India) IPO has been subscribed by a robust 304.11 times in total, BSE data showed. The public issue is booked 308.30 times in the Retail Individual Investors category, and 450.74 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category received 186.72 times subscription.