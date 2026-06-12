Horizon Reclaim (India) IPO GMP at 48% on Day 1 of the offer: Check subscription, price band and other details

Horizon Reclaim (India) IPO Day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of Horizon Reclaim (India), which opened for bidding today, June 12, sailed through in less than an hour of opening amid a strong trend for the offer in the grey market. The SME IPO will close on June 16.

Advertisement

The company is involved in manufacturing reclaimed rubber, which is recycled rubber derived from used rubber materials such as old tyres, rubber tubes, tread peelings, and industrial scrap.

Horizon Reclaim (India) IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 0.53 crore shares worth ₹54.27 crore. All proceeds raised from the share sale will be received by the company. The company plans to use ₹26.70 crore from the funds raised for repayment of certain borrowings availed by the company, ₹9.43 crore for capex for installation of additional plant and machinery and ₹6 crore for working capital needs and the rest for general corporate purposes.

Horizon Reclaim (India) IPO price band is set at ₹98 to ₹103 apiece. Investors could apply for the offer in lots of 1,200 shares. For a retail investor, the minimum investment size is at least two lots, resulting in a payout of ₹247,200 at the upper end of the price band.

Advertisement

The allotment for the SME IPO will be finalised on June 17, with the listing expected to take place on BSE SME on June 19.

Horizon Reclaim (India) IPO subscription Horizon Reclaim (India) IPO was subscribed 1.47 times as of 11.23 am on the first day of the book-building process today, amid strong demand from retail and non-institutional investors (NIIs).

The retail portion was booked 2.23 times, the NII quota 1.67 times and the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment nil. The offer received bids for 51.57 lakh shares as against 35.04 lakh shares on offer.

Horizon Reclaim (India) IPO GMP Horizon Reclaim (India) IPO grey market premium (GMP) has been on an uptrend. According to investorgain.com, Horizon Reclaim (India) IPO GMP today is ₹50. This means shares of the company are available at ₹153 in the grey market.

Advertisement

At the current GMP, Horizon Reclaim (India) shares could list at a 48.5% premium over the offer price.

Horizon Reclaim (India) Details Incorporated in 2006, the company is engaged in the manufacturing of reclaimed rubber. Reclaimed rubber serves as a cost-effective and environmentally friendly alternative to natural and synthetic rubber and is widely used in the production of various rubber-based products.

The company offers reclaimed rubber across three primary categories:

Natural Rubber Reclaim – Produced from rubber tyre casings and tubes, this category is commonly used in footwear soles, floor mats, tyre base layers, and moulded rubber products.

Synthetic Rubber Reclaim – This includes EPDM and Butyl Reclaim Rubber, which are suitable for applications requiring resistance to oil, heat, and weather conditions, such as automotive seals, hoses, gaskets, and construction profiles.

Advertisement

Crumb Rubber – Manufactured from recycled tyres, crumb rubber is used in road construction, sports surfaces, and construction materials such as roofing sheets.

The company's products are supplied in various grades to meet specific customer requirements and application needs.

GYR Capital Advisors is the book-running lead manager, and Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue.

About the Author Saloni Goel Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course ...Read More ✕ Saloni Goel Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.

At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.

Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.

Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.