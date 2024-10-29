Housing Finance IPOs fuel 46% of real estate fundraising; ₹31,900 crore raised in four years: Colliers

India's real estate industry raised 31,900 crore from the public markets between 2021 and 2024. Housing Finance companies fuelled the surge in multi-crore fundraising.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published29 Oct 2024, 08:50 PM IST
Real Estate IPOs raised a total of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>31,900 crore from the public markets between 2021 and 2024.
Real Estate IPOs raised a total of ₹31,900 crore from the public markets between 2021 and 2024.(Sunil Ghosh/HT)

India's Housing Finance Companies (HFCs) contributed 46 per cent to the fundraising activities from public markets through the initial public offering (IPO) route, according to a research report by Colliers India.

The real estate industry, which includes HFCs, Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), real estate developers, flex space operators, hospitality companies, and others, raised a total of 31,900 crore from the public markets through listing on the exchanges between 2021 and 2024, according to the report. 

Also Read | Diwali 2024 offer: Luxury housing project gives away free Lamborghini

Out of the 31,900 crore raised from IPOs, the housing finance companies raised 14,690 crore, which marks up to 46 per cent of the total pool of money raised in a span of four years.

India's stock market

India's stock market shows strong growth potential, with 123 new public issues across various sectors as of October 20. Compared to its 2023 levels, the stock market crossed its previous record IPO listing figures in 2024.

As the market continues to grow, the strong economic growth prospects and optimism from businesses are reflected in the increasing number of IPOs in the stock market in recent years. This is partially due to higher corporate earnings, rising retail and institutional investor participation, and availability of adequate liquidity in the market, as per the report. 

Also Read | Purvanchal, Arihant Group lead bidders in Yamuna Expressway ₹1,035-cr land deal

India continues to show strong growth prospects and business optimism as reflected in the increasing number of IPOs in the stock market.

Real Estate Sector Growth

The rise in housing demand, record office leasing activities, expansion plans of flex space operators and a rise in tourism have been the positive driving factors for the real estate sector.

According to the Colliers report, real estate IPOs raised nearly 13,500 crore from the public markets in 2024, nearly double the level in 2023.

From 2021 to 2024, the market has witnessed 21 real estate IPOs, higher than the 11 listings in the four years between 2017 and 2020. According to the Colliers data, a major proportion of the funds were raised by HFCs, followed by REITs at 22 per cent, real estate developers at 17 per cent, hospitality companies at 13 per cent, and flex space operators at 2 per cent.

Also Read | Real Estate: What are REITs and InvITs? All you need to know

“Since 2021, housing finance companies have formed a majority proportion of the IPOs within the domain of real estate at 46%. This was followed by REITs at 22% and real estate developers at 17% who have accessed the primary market. The positive outlook for IPO activity in India is underpinned by higher investment in infrastructure, favorable demographics, andhigher consumer spending supported by a conducive regulatory framework,” said Badal Yagnik, chief executive officer of Colliers India.

The research agency also stated that underlying assets like Grade A offices and malls are likely to see continued momentum in the near-midterm, and the expectation of a probable reduction in lending rates may boost real estate activity further.

“At over 30% gains, the year-to-date performance of the BSE Realty Index has been impressive, significantly outpacing the Sensex. Interestingly, almost one-fifth of the real estate IPOs since 2010 have outperformed even the realty index in 2024. Over 90% of the real estate IPOs listed in the ongoing year have been oversubscribed, an indication of positive market sentiment and investor confidence in the sector,” said Vimal Nadar, Senior Director & Head of Research, Colliers India.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Oct 2024, 08:50 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsIPOHousing Finance IPOs fuel 46% of real estate fundraising; ₹31,900 crore raised in four years: Colliers

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation share price

144.10
03:58 PM | 29 OCT 2024
-3 (-2.04%)

Federal Bank share price

200.70
03:58 PM | 29 OCT 2024
16 (8.66%)

Tata Steel share price

150.05
03:59 PM | 29 OCT 2024
0.6 (0.4%)

Tata Motors share price

843.05
03:59 PM | 29 OCT 2024
-35.65 (-4.06%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Gillette India share price

9,412.30
03:40 PM | 29 OCT 2024
859.4 (10.05%)

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

1,233.65
03:56 PM | 29 OCT 2024
103.05 (9.11%)

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

6,834.25
03:45 PM | 29 OCT 2024
272.25 (4.15%)

City Union Bank share price

176.55
03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
4.8 (2.79%)
More from 52 Week High

Firstsource Solutions share price

343.25
03:50 PM | 29 OCT 2024
-29.5 (-7.91%)

Sapphire Foods India share price

324.15
03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
-21.55 (-6.23%)

Ksb share price

791.65
03:53 PM | 29 OCT 2024
-40.25 (-4.84%)

Quess Corp share price

663.05
03:44 PM | 29 OCT 2024
-32.65 (-4.69%)
More from Top Losers

JSW Infrastructure share price

316.15
03:53 PM | 29 OCT 2024
28.65 (9.97%)

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

1,233.65
03:56 PM | 29 OCT 2024
103.05 (9.11%)

Federal Bank share price

200.70
03:58 PM | 29 OCT 2024
16 (8.66%)

Home First Finance Company India share price

1,193.80
03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
90.9 (8.24%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,805.00-490.00
    Chennai
    79,811.00-490.00
    Delhi
    79,963.00-490.00
    Kolkata
    79,815.00-490.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.