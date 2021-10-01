How big is LIC? The stunning scale of India’s biggest IPO ever

Mumbai-headquartered LIC holds $511 billion of assets, equivalent to the total size of the country’s mutual fund industry. Milliman and Ernst & Young, the firms appointed to work on the valuation, will need to sift through millions of policies to account for parameters including mortalities, morbidities, lapses and surrenders. They will also need to weigh the value of LIC’s fixed property across its 2,000 branches. LIC releases its balance sheet only once a year, and there is no detailed number publicly available to arrive at its embedded value, the key financial gauge for insurers, which combines the current value of future profits with the net value of assets. Peer-to-peer comparisons are also tricky. LIC is governed by a distinct 1956 parliamentary act rather than the law that governs the nation’s other insurance firms. LIC enjoys a sovereign guarantee of its policies, giving it a unique selling point and allowing it to operate with a thinner capital base than its competitors.