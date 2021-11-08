Delhivery’s road to a potential $1 billion IPO

Like many startups, the journey for Delhivery wasn’t easy. In the above-cited interview, Barua recalled that one of the biggest challenges was to convince investors that a third-party player could be created and there was space for an e-commerce enablement business. Eight months into the business, apart from the five founders, Delhivery had just one person in the call centre, one tech expert, and all of 30 “field folk", Barua said, underlining the difficulty in attracting people.