How does red herring prospectus help investors in evaluating the attractiveness of an IPO
- As per Ventura Securities, a careful evaluation of RHP is necessary to decide the attractiveness of an IPO. RHP contains comprehensive information about a company planning to raise money through public markets.
Before an initial public offer (IPO) could open, a company goes through the filing of numerous documents before market regulator Sebi. One such would be a red herring prospectus which is an offer document or preliminary prospectus that a company files at Sebi to raise money by issuing equity shares to the public on stock exchanges. Notably, a careful evaluation of RHP can help investors in deciding the attractiveness of an IPO.
