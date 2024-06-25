How Hyundai India IPO may affect Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and M&M shares?
Hyundai India IPO valuations: Hyundai India is offloading around 13 per cent of its stake in the upcoming IPO, say experts
Hyundai India IPO: The Indian primary market is on the cusp of a historic event as it will witness the biggest-ever initial public offering (IPO) in the country. According to stock market experts, Hyundai India is offloading around 13 per cent of its stake in the upcoming IPO. Still, the giant size of the company would enable the company to generate nearly ₹25,000 crore, leaving LIC — the biggest-ever IPO of India — by a considerable margin. Experts added that Hyundai India IPO valuations indicate that the upcoming auto stock in the Indian market may outperform its leading peers like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), etc.
