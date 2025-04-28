How IPO-bound Ather Energy intends to take on the competition

Ather Energy IPO: More than a decade ago, it took two IIT graduates to see the potential of electric mobility to revolutionise the two-wheeler space. The idea, according to co-founder and CEO Tarun Mehta, was to create a product as disruptive and revolutionary as the Honda Activa was back in 2001. Today, Ather Energy is the fourth-largest e2w manufacturer in the country by market share, although, despite its first-mover advantage, it continues to trail behind the likes of Ola Electric and newly-crowned market leaders like Bajaj Chetak and TVS Motors.

Founded in 2013, Ather is the second electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India to go public after Ola Electric floated its IPO in August last year. However, the IPO comes in at a time when there’s market volatility, although Ather Energy has assured people that its supply chain remains unaffected by the ongoing tariff wars. Much like before, Ather’s objective remains the same: to highlight the difference in total cost of ownership and ease-of-use that comes with electric two-wheelers. Having started off by catering to a more niche performance end of the e2w market, Ather’s more recent launch of its family scooter, the Rizta, opened up a new consumer base for the brand while utilising the same chassis and platform on which its 450 series of scooters are built.