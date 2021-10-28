Another busy IPO season is on us. The public issue of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, which runs online marketplace for beauty and wellness products Nykaa, opened today to a strong demand. A large number of IPO applicants bid through India's biggest stockbroking company Zerodha. According to Zerodha's co-founder Nithin Kamath, 20% of all Zomato applications were done via his stockbroking company. The Zomato issue was a mega success and subscribed over 40 times.

Apart from Nykaa, the ₹1,200 crore IPO of Fino Payments Bank will open tomorrow while the ₹5700 crore IPO of PB Fintech, which operates online insurance platform Policybazaar and credit comparison portal Paisabazaar, will open on November 1. The mega IPO of Paytm is expected to open on November November 8 and the company could raise as much as ₹18,300 crore from the share sale.

Remember that investors can can only submit one application per PAN number. Multiple applications under the same PAN are rejected by the registrar which manages the share allocation:

How to apply for an IPO through Zerodha:

The users of Zerodha platform can for an IPO using any supported UPI app. They need to install the BHIM UPI app and register their UPI IDs

They need to log into Zerodha Console and select ‘IPO’ in the ‘Portfolio’ menu.

Then select the IPO you want to apply. They can also see the list of current open issues.

After selecting the IPO, enter UPI ID to confirm its validity. Make sure that this UPI ID is mapped to your personal bank account. It is to be noted that IPO application could get rejected if the person who is applying is different from the one whose bank account is used to apply.

Select the investor type for your application. If you wish to apply at the cut-off price, simply click on the checkbox next to ‘Cutoff-price’. If you want to place a bid at a different price, you can do so by entering a price in the ‘Price’ field.

Once these steps are completed, click on the checkbox to confirm that you have read the RHP and other documents and click on submit.

You will receive an SMS from NPCI confirming your bid and requesting you to accept the mandate on the BHIM UPI app. Then accept mandate request on your BHIM UPI App. The investor will receive an SMS from the exchange confirming the application.

Ensure that the application number on Console (or sent by the exchange EoD on the day of your bid) matches with the application number on the BHIM UPI app mandate.

If you have modified your bid, you will have to accept a new mandate on your BHIM App.

According to Zerodha website, IPO window remains open from 10 am till 4:30 am on trading days during the subscription period. “You can accept the UPI mandate request till noon one day after the IPO window closes. If you don't receive the UPI request till the end of the day due to delays from the bank, please delete and apply again," says its website.

