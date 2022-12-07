Uniparts India IPO share allocation today. How to check your application status

The nearly ₹836 crore IPO was fully subscribed by 25.32 times with strong demand from qualified institutional buyers. Investors who have bid for Uniparts IPO can check their application status online.
Indian-based global manufacturer of engineered systems and solutions, Uniparts India is likely to finalise the allotment of the shares on Wednesday for its initial public offering (IPO) which was launched from November 30 to December 2nd. The nearly ₹836 crore IPO was fully subscribed by 25.32 times with strong demand from qualified institutional buyers. Investors who have bid for Uniparts IPO can check their application status online.
As per the red herring prospectus, Uniparts is said to take approximately five working days for the allotment of equity shares in the IPO and the credit of such equity shares to the applicant's Demat account with depository participants. The counting of five working days begins from the IPO's closing date.
That being said, the company is likely to carry the allotment of equity shares on December 7, while initiation of refunds and credit of equity shares to the applicant's Demat account will likely follow between December 8 to December 9. The company is expected to list next week on December 12.
How to check your status?
First Option:
Link Intime India is the registrar for the IPO. Hence, an investor can check their application status on Link Intime's IPO Allotment Status page. Click here -- https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.
On the Link Intime page, investors will need to select the IPO name, in this case, it will be Uniparts India. Then provide a permanent account number (PAN) number and Click on 'Search'.
The second option would be the BSE website. Investors can check their status by visiting BSE's link -- https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.
The link will direct the investor to the application status page. To check the status, firstly, the investor will have to select the option of 'Issue Type'. In the Uniparts case, the option will be 'Equity'. Then select the company name, and provide your application number or PAN details. Lastly, you will need to click on the captcha 'I am not a robot' and then select 'Search' to review your status.
Click on the image to enlarge
The IPO oversubscribed by 25.32 times at a price band of ₹₹548 per equity share and ₹577 per equity share. The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers oversubscribed by 67.14 times, while the non-institutional investors (NII) category subscribed by 17.86 times, and the retail investors' category witnessed a subscription of 4.63 times against their offered size.
Since the issue is entirely offer for sale (OFS), the proceeds from the IPO will go to the selling shareholders. Uniparts garnered ₹251 crore from anchor investors ahead of the IPO.
Uniparts is one of the leading suppliers of systems and components for the off-highway market in the agriculture and construction, forestry and mining, and aftermarket sectors on account of our presence across over 25 countries. The company has six manufacturing facilities -- five in India and 1 in the USA.
The company has a leading presence in the manufacture of 3PL and PMP products globally. In FY22, the company had an estimated 16.68% market share of the global 3PL market in terms of value and an estimated 5.92% market share in the global PMP market in the CFM sector in terms of value.
