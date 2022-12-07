Uniparts India IPO share allocation today. How to check your application status

The link will direct the investor to the application status page. To check the status, firstly, the investor will have to select the option of 'Issue Type'. In the Uniparts case, the option will be 'Equity'. Then select the company name, and provide your application number or PAN details. Lastly, you will need to click on the captcha 'I am not a robot' and then select 'Search' to review your status.