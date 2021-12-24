Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HP Adhesives shares likely to list next week. Latest GMP here

HP Adhesives IPO was booked 20.96 times
1 min read . 12:22 PM IST Livemint

  • HP Adhesives IPO consisted of a fresh issue of up to 4.14 million shares and an OFS of up to 457,000 shares by its promoter

HP Adhesives Limited's initial public offering (IPO), which was open for public subscription from 15 to 17 December, was booked 20.96 times. The offer received bids for 5,29,89,650 shares against 25,28,500 shares on offer. The initial share sale of up to 45,97,200 equity shares had a price range of 262-274 per share.

According to market observers, HP Adhesives shares have been commanding a premium of 70 in the grey market today. The company's shares are likely to list next week on Monday, December 27 on the leading stock exchanges NSE and BSE.

The IPO of the adhesives and sealants company consisted of a fresh issue of up to 4.14 million shares and an offer for sale of up to 457,000 shares by its promoter Anjana Haresh Motwani. Established in 1978 by the Motwani family, HP Group business streams range from Adhesive, Plumbing Accessories, Textile, Logistics, Real Estate and Engineering.

The company aims to use the proceeds to fund capital expenditure for proposed expansion, and to support incremental working capital requirements. Unistone Capital was the manager to the offer.

The public issue received bids for 5,29,89,650 shares against 25,28,500 shares on offer. The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was subscribed 81.24 times, non institutional investors 19.04 times, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 1.82 times subscription.

