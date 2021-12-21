HP Adhesives Limited's initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 20.96 times on the last day of subscription on Friday. The IPO received bids for 5,29,89,650 shares against 25,28,500 shares on offer. The IPO of up to 45,97,200 equity shares had a price range of ₹262-274 per share. HP Adhesives IPO was open from 15 to 17 December for public subscription.

The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was subscribed 81.24 times, non institutional investors 19.04 times, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 1.82 times subscription.

The finalization of basis of share allotment of HP Adhesives IPO is expected to take place tomorrow, December 22, 2021 and if allotted, then the credit of shares to demat account of bidders will be done on December 24. The registrar for this IPO is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd, therefore the allotment application can be checked on its website here or on the BSE website here.

According to market observers, HP Adhesives shares have been commanding ₹75 premium (GMP) in the grey market today. The company's shares are expected to list next week on Monday, December 27 on the leading stock exchanges NSE and BSE.

The IPO consisted of a fresh issue of up to 4.14 million shares and an offer for sale of up to 457,000 shares by its promoter Anjana Haresh Motwani. The company aims to use the proceeds to fund capital expenditure for proposed expansion, and to support incremental working capital requirements.

