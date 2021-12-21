HP Adhesives IPO: Latest GMP ahead of share allotment

The finalization of basis of share allotment of HP Adhesives IPO is expected to take place tomorrow, December 22, 2021 and if allotted, then the credit of shares to demat account of bidders will be done on December 24. The registrar for this IPO is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd, therefore the allotment application can be checked on its website here or on the BSE website here.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}