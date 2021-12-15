HP Adhesives IPO is opening for subscription today and it will remain open for bidding till 17th December 2021. The public issue of adhesives and sealants company will be listed on both NSE and BSE. Company management aims to raise ₹125.96 crore from its public offer ( ₹113.44 crore from fresh issue and ₹12.53 crore via OFS or offer for sale). The price band of the issue has been fixed at ₹262 to ₹274 per equity share.

Here we list out HP Adhesive IPO details in 10 points below:

1] HP Adhesives IPO GMP: According to market observers, shares of HP Adhesives are yet to make a debut in the grey market. They said that the issue size is very small and hence HP Adhesives IPO GMP may become available after the opening of its subscription today.

2] HP Adhesives IPO subscription status: The public issue of adhesives and sealants company will open for subscription today and it will remain open till 17th December 2021.

3] HP Adhesives IPO size: The company management aims to raise ₹125.96 crore from the public issue ( ₹113.44 crore from fresh issue and ₹12.53 crore via OFS or offer for sale).

4] HP Adhesives IPO price band: The price band of this public issue has been fixed at ₹262 to ₹274 per equity share.

5] HP Adhesives IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply for the IPO in lots and one lot will comprise 50 shares of the company.

6] HP Adhesives IPO investment limit: A bidder is allowed to apply for minimum one lot and maximum 14 lots. So, minimum investment allowed in the IPO is ₹13,700 ( ₹274 x 50) whereas maximum investment allowed is ₹1,91,800 [(Rs274 x 50) x 14].

7] HP Adhesives IPO allotment date: The tentative date for announcement of HP Adhesives share allocation is 22nd December 2021.

8] HP Adhesives IPO listing: Shares of HP Adhesives will be listed on both NSE and BSE.

9] HP Adhesives IPO listing date: The tentative date for listing of shares is 27th December 2021.

10] HP Adhesives IPO subscribe or not: Giving his review on the public issue; Ankur Saraswat, Research Analyst at Trustline Securities said, "Company is a leader in adhesives and sealants business. It has diversified and expanding products portfolio. Established and growing brand presence and footprints in international markets & large players as customers are strong tailwinds. Intense competition with large & strong players, volatility in crude prices, lack of long-term arrangements with suppliers are posing pressure on margins front."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.