HP Adhesives IPO opens today. GMP, price, other details in 10 points

HP Adhesives IPO is opening for subscription today and it will remain open for bidding till 17th December 2021. The public issue of adhesives and sealants company will be listed on both NSE and BSE. Company management aims to raise ₹125.96 crore from its public offer ( ₹113.44 crore from fresh issue and ₹12.53 crore via OFS or offer for sale). The price band of the issue has been fixed at ₹262 to ₹274 per equity share.

