HP Adhesives IPO: What GMP signals ahead of share listing

According to market observers, HP Adhesives IPO GMP today is ₹80, which is ₹15 higher from its yesterday's grey market premium of ₹65. Market observers went on to add that HP Adhesives share price has been able to maintain its premium in the grey market in around ₹60 to ₹90 for the last one week that reflects settling down of the company shares in the grey market. They said that recent positive sentiment in the primary markets has helped HP Adhesives shares to hold its ground in the grey market. They said that HP Adhesives IPO grey market premium in such range signals moderate listing of the public issue.

