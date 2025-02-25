HP Telecom India IPO allotment date in focus today. Latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check allotment status online

HP Telecom India IPO allotment date today: HP Telecom India IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Tuesday, February 25). The investors who applied for the issue can check the HP Telecom India IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. HP Telecom India IPO subscription status on the third day of bidding was 1.91 times, as per chittorgarh.com. The subscription period for the initial public offering, HP Telecom India Ltd, opened on Thursday, February 20, and ended on Monday, February 24.

Investors can check the details of their allotment to see how many shares they have received, if at all. The IPO allocation status will show the quantity of shares that have been assigned to them. Applicants who do not receive shares will initiate the process for refunds. Their demat accounts will be credited with the shares allotted to them.

Individuals who received shares will have their demat accounts credited on Thursday, February 27. The refund procedure will also begin on Thursday.

HP Telecom India IPO listing date is fixed for Friday, February 28 on NSE SME.

How to check HP Telecom India IPO allotment status on Registrar site? Step 1 To access your login information directly, go to the Bigshare website, https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html - Link to the IPO allocation for HP Telecom India.

Step 2 From the available options, select the company "HP Telecom India IPO."

Step 3 Choose “PAN Number, Beneficiary ID, or Application No./CAF No.”

Step 4 Simply press "Search."

You can opt either a computer monitor or your phone's screen to verify this information.

How to check HP Telecom India IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1: Visit the official NSE website - https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2: To complete your registration, select the ‘Click here to sign up’ option and enter your PAN on the NSE site.

Step 3: Provide your username, password, and captcha verification code.

Step 4: On the next page, check the status of your IPO allocation.

HP Telecom India IPO GMP today HP Telecom India IPO GMP or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹108 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.