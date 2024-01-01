HRH Next Services Limited IPO allotment : HRH Next Services Limited IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Monday, January 1). The investors who applied for the issue can check the HRH Next Services Limited IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Cameo Corporate Services Ltd.

HRH Next Services Limited IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, December 27, and closed on Friday, December 29. On day 3, HRH Next Services Limited IPO subscription status was 66.29 times. Over the course of the three days, investors responded favourably to the SME IPO. On day 2, , HRH Next Services Limited IPO subscription status was 10.86 times, and on day 1 the issue was subscribed 2.98 times.

HRH Next Services IPO listing is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, January 3 on NSE SME.

If you have applied for the HRH Next Services IPO, you can check your allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Cameo Corporate Services Ltd. You can check the HRH Next Services IPO allotment status of your application on this HRH Next Services Limited IPO allotment link- https://ipo.cameoindia.com/

Step 1:

Visit HRH Next Services IPO's registrar's website - https://ipo.cameoindia.com/

Step 2:

Select the name of the company 'HRH Next Services Limited' from the dropbox

Step 3:

Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No., Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4:

Enter the captcha code

Step 5:

Click on the ‘Search’ button.

HRH Next Services IPO GMP today

HRH Next Services IPO or grey market premium is +9 similar to previous two trading session. This indicates HRH Next Services share price were trading at a premium of ₹9 in the grey market on Monday, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of HRH Next Services share price is ₹45 apiece, which is 25% higher than the IPO price of ₹36.

Based on last 11 sessions grey market activities, the current GMP ( ₹9) is showing signals towards the lower side, according to analysts of investorgain.com. The lowest GMP is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹999.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

