comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Jan 03 2024 11:02:32
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 136.80 -1.97%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 478.40 1.75%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 781.50 -0.39%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,499.00 -2.34%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 457.50 -2.48%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  HRH Next Services share price lists at 41 apiece on NSE SME, premium of 14% to IPO price
Back Back

HRH Next Services share price lists at ₹41 apiece on NSE SME, premium of 14% to IPO price

 Dhanya Nagasundaram

HRH Next Services Limited share price listed at a premium of 13.89% on NSE SME. HRH Next Services Limited IPO closed on December 29 with a price band of ₹36.

HRH Next Services Limited IPO shares list on NSE SME today. (https://hrhnext.com/)Premium
HRH Next Services Limited IPO shares list on NSE SME today. (https://hrhnext.com/)

HRH Next Services listing date: HRH Next Services Limited share price listed on NSE SME at a premium on Wednesday. On NSE SME, HRH Next Services share price was listed at 41 per share, 13.89% higher than the issue price of 36.

HRH Next Services Limited IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, December 27, and closed on Friday, December 29. HRH Next Services IPO price band was set at 36. HRH Next Services Limited IPO lot size consisted of 3,000 shares. Investors could bid for a minimum of 3,000 shares and in multiples thereof.

Also Read: HRH Next Services IPO allotment finalised today; Latest GMP, steps to check HRH Next IPO allotment status

HRH Next Services Limited is a business process outsourcing company that provides email, voice, chat, and backend support among other services.

The company's present clientele includes companies in the banking, government, education, healthcare, foodtech, e-commerce, telecom, and fintech sectors.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

HRH Next Services Limited IPO details

HRH Next Services IPO, which is worth 9.57 crore, is completely a fresh issue of 2,658,000 equity share; there is no offer for sale (OFS) component, according to RHP.

The issue's goals are to expand services by opening two call centres, meet working capital requirements, meet issue expenses, and pursue general corporate purposes. Capital expenditures related to the purchase of computer systems are also included.

The HRH Next Services IPO's book running lead manager is Finshore Management Services Limited, and the issue's registrar is Cameo Corporate Services Limited. Nikunj Stock Brokers is the market maker for HRH Next Services IPO.

Also Read: HRH Next Services IPO: Check out price band, date, size and other important details

HRH Next Services IPO GMP today

HRH Next Services IPO or grey market premium is +9 similar to previous four trading session. This indicates HRH Next Services share price were trading at a premium of 9 in the grey market on Wednesday, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of HRH Next Services share price is 45 apiece, which is 25% higher than the IPO price of 36.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Also Read: HRH Next Services IPO: Check subscription status on day 3, GMP and other details

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 03 Jan 2024, 10:14 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App