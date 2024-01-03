HRH Next Services share price lists at ₹41 apiece on NSE SME, premium of 14% to IPO price
HRH Next Services Limited share price listed at a premium of 13.89% on NSE SME. HRH Next Services Limited IPO closed on December 29 with a price band of ₹36.
HRH Next Services listing date: HRH Next Services Limited share price listed on NSE SME at a premium on Wednesday. On NSE SME, HRH Next Services share price was listed at ₹41 per share, 13.89% higher than the issue price of ₹36.
