HRH Next Services listing date: HRH Next Services Limited share price listed on NSE SME at a premium on Wednesday. On NSE SME, HRH Next Services share price was listed at ₹41 per share, 13.89% higher than the issue price of ₹36. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

HRH Next Services Limited IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, December 27, and closed on Friday, December 29. HRH Next Services IPO price band was set at ₹36. HRH Next Services Limited IPO lot size consisted of 3,000 shares. Investors could bid for a minimum of 3,000 shares and in multiples thereof.

HRH Next Services Limited is a business process outsourcing company that provides email, voice, chat, and backend support among other services.

The company's present clientele includes companies in the banking, government, education, healthcare, foodtech, e-commerce, telecom, and fintech sectors.

HRH Next Services Limited IPO details HRH Next Services IPO, which is worth ₹9.57 crore, is completely a fresh issue of 2,658,000 equity share; there is no offer for sale (OFS) component, according to RHP.

The issue's goals are to expand services by opening two call centres, meet working capital requirements, meet issue expenses, and pursue general corporate purposes. Capital expenditures related to the purchase of computer systems are also included.

The HRH Next Services IPO's book running lead manager is Finshore Management Services Limited, and the issue's registrar is Cameo Corporate Services Limited. Nikunj Stock Brokers is the market maker for HRH Next Services IPO. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

HRH Next Services IPO GMP today HRH Next Services IPO or grey market premium is +9 similar to previous four trading session. This indicates HRH Next Services share price were trading at a premium of ₹9 in the grey market on Wednesday, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of HRH Next Services share price is ₹45 apiece, which is 25% higher than the IPO price of ₹36. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

