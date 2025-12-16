HRS Aluglaze IPO allotment date in focus. GMP, how to check allotment status online using PAN card details

HRS Aluglaze IPO: Following the end of bidding on 16 December 2025 for the initial public offering (IPO) of HRS Aluglaze Ltd, the focus has now shifted to the HRS Aluglaze IPO allotment date, which is most likely today. The SME IPO, proposed for listing on the BSE SME Exchange, received a strong response from investors. According to the HRS Aluglaze IPO subscription status, the book build was subscribed to nearly 42 times. Applicants are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the HRS Aluglaze IPO allotment status. Once the announcement is made, applicants can check their application status online by logging in at the BSE website or the official registrar's website, Purva Sharegistry (India) Private Limited.

HRS Aluglaze IPO GMP today Meanwhile, shares of the company continue to dominate the grey market after a strong subscription. According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹14 in the grey market today. This means HRS Aluglaze IPO GMP today is ₹14. They stated that the HRS Aluglaze IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP) has remained unchanged for the last three days, indicating consolidation in the grey market following the HRS Aluglaze IPO date.

HRS Aluglaze IPO allotment links As mentioned above, applicants can check their HRS Aluglaze IPO allotment status online by logging in to the BSE website — bseindia.com — or by logging in to the Purva Sharegistry (India)'s official website — purvashare.com. For added convenience, they can log in directly at the BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx — or at the Purva Sharegistry (India) website — purvashare.com/investor-service/ipo-query.

HRS Aluglaze IPO allotment status check BSE 1] Log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select 'Equity' in the Issue Type option;

3] Select 'HRS Aluglaze Ltd' in the Issue Name;

4] Enter 'Application Number' or PAN card details;

5] Click on the BOX before 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click on the 'Search' option.

Your HRS Aluglaze IPO allotment status will appear on your desktop, laptop, or cell phone screen.

HRS Aluglaze IPO allotment status check on the registrar's website 1] Log in at the direct registrar's link — purvashare.com/investor-service/ipo-query;

2] Select HRS Aluglaze Ltd at the 'Select Company' option;

3] Enter Application Number; and

4] Click on the 'Search' option.

Your HRS Aluglaze IPO allotment status will appear on your desktop, laptop, or cell phone screen.

HRS Aluglaze IPO allotment status check by PAN card 1] 1] Log in at the direct registrar's link — purvashare.com/investor-service/ipo-query;

2] Select HRS Aluglaze Ltd at the 'Select Company' option;

3] Enter your PAN card details, leaving the application number option vacant; and

4] Click on the 'Search' option.

Your HRS Aluglaze IPO allotment status will appear on your desktop, laptop, or cell phone screen.