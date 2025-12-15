HRS Aluglaze IPO Day 3: GMP, subscription status, review, other details in 10 points

HRS Aluglaze IPO Day 2: The initial public offering (IPO) of HRS Aluglaze Ltd. is set to hit the Indian primary market on December 11, 2025, and will remain open until December 15, 2025. The company has declared the HRS Aluglaze IPO price band at ₹94 to ₹96 per equity share. The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE SME IPO exchange. The company aims to raise ₹50.92 crore through this initial public offering by issuing fresh shares.

Advertisement

HRS Aluglaze IPO GMP today According to market observers, the company's shares are trading at a substantial premium in the grey market today. They said that company shares are available at a premium of ₹14 in the grey market today. Cumulative Capital Private Limited is the book-running lead manager, and Purva Sharegistry (India) Private Limited is the registrar of the upcoming SME IPO.

HRS Aluglaze IPO subscription status By 3:30 PM on the third day of bidding, the public issue had been subscribed 36.97 times, the retail portion of the public issue had been booked 41.02 times, the NII segment had been booked 58.80 times, whereas the QIB portion had been filled 18.04 times.

Advertisement

HRS Aluglaze IPO details 1] HRS Aluglaze IPO GMP today: According to market observers, shares of the company are trading at a premium of ₹14 apiece in the grey market today, which means HRS Aluglaze IPO GMP today is ₹14.

2] HRS Aluglaze IPO date: The public issue opened on 11 December 2025 and will remain open until 15 December 2025.

3] HRS Aluglaze IPO price: The company has declared a price band of the public issue at ₹94 to ₹96 per equity share.

4] HRS Aluglaze IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹50.92 crore through the issuance of fresh shares.

Advertisement

5] HRS Aluglaze IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots, and one lot comprises 1200 company shares.

6] HRS Aluglaze IPO allotment date: The most likely date for share allocation is 16 December 2025.

7] HRS Aluglaze IPO registrar: MUFG Intime India Private Limited has been appointed the official registrar of the public issue.

8] HRS Aluglaze IPO registrar lead manager: Purva Sharegistry (India) Private Limited has been appointed lead manager of the book build issue.

9] HRS Aluglaze IPO listing date: The most likely date for share listing is 18 December 2025.

10] KSH International IPO review: In FY25, the company's HRS Aluglaze Ltd.'s revenue increased by 56% and profit after tax (PAT) rose by 188% YoY. As of 31 March 2025, the company's debt-equity ratio stood at 1.92, RoE was at 34.24, and PAT margins stood at 12.22%. The Price-to-Book Value ratio stood at 6.53.