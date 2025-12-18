HRS Aluglaze IPO listing: SME stock hits upper circuit after listing at a 31% premium

HRS Aluglaze IPO listing: The SME stock was listed at 126, up 31.25% over the issue price of 96. Soon after the strong debut, the stock extended gains to hit its 5% upper circuit of 132.30.

Nishant Kumar
Updated18 Dec 2025, 10:55 AM IST
HRS Aluglaze IPO listing: SME stock hit upper circuit after listing at a 31% premium on Thursday, December 18.
HRS Aluglaze IPO listing: SME stock hit upper circuit after listing at a 31% premium on Thursday, December 18. (An AI-generated image)

HRS Aluglaze IPO listing: Shares of HRS Aluglaze made a strong debut on the BSE SME on Thursday, December 18, defying weak market sentiment. The SME stock was listed at 126, up 31.25% over the issue price of 96. Soon after the strong debut, the stock extended gains to hit its 5% upper circuit (38% with respect to the issue price) of 132.30. HRS Aluglaze IPO listing exceeded grey market expectations as the last grey market premium (GMP) of the SME stock was 22, indicating a 23% listing pop.

HRS Aluglaze designs, manufactures, and installs a wide range of aluminium products, including windows, doors, curtain walls, cladding, and glazing systems. According to the Red Herring Prospectus of the IPO, as on September 30, 2025, the company has a pipeline of 28 active projects, which are cumulatively expected to generate approximately 103.07 crore revenue.

In FY23, HRS Aluglaze's revenue from operations was 22.55 crore, which rose to 26.69 crore in FY24 and to 42.11 crore in FY25.

Profit after tax (PAT) for FY23, FY24, and FY25 were 0.90 crore, 1.8 crore and 5.15 crore, respectively.

Also Read | HRS Aluglaze IPO allotment date in focus. GMP, how to check status online

HRS Aluglaze IPO details

The SME IPO was a fresh issue of 53,04,000 shares of face value of 10 each, aggregating to 50.92 crore. Priced at 96 per share, the BSE SME IPO opened on Thursday, December 11, and concluded on Monday, December 15. Share allotment was finalised on Tuesday, December 16, and the stock debuted on the BSE SME on Thursday, 18 December.

Cumulative Capital Private Limited was the book-running lead manager, while Purva Sharegistry (India) Private Limited was the registrar of the issue.

The issue received strong buying interest, as it was overall subscribed to nearly 45 times, with the retail portion booked almost 50 times.

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

IPOsIPOSME IPOSmeIPO Listing
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsIPOHRS Aluglaze IPO listing: SME stock hits upper circuit after listing at a 31% premium
More
OPEN IN APP

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.