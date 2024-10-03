HVAX Technologies IPO allotment to be finalised today; here’s how to check status

The share allocation for HVAX Technologies Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) is set to be finalized today, October 3. The NSE SME issue experienced strong demand, attracting bids for more than 1.67 crore shares, while only 4.87 lakh shares were on offer.

HVAX Technologies shares will be listed on National Stock Exchange (NSE) SME with tentative listing date fixed as Monday, October 7.

Investors who participated in the HVAX Technologies IPO can check their allotment status on Kfin Technologies. Successful bidders will have their shares credited to their Demat accounts on October 4, and refunds for those who were not allotted shares will also be processed on that date.

The IPO, which began bidding on September 27, was a book-built offering valued at ₹33.53 crore, consisting of a fresh issue of 7.32 lakh shares. The price range was established between ₹435 and ₹458 per share, requiring retail investors to invest a minimum of ₹137,400 for 300 shares.

How to check allotment status of HVAX Technologies IPO allotment status on KFinTech? Open the KFin Technologies IPO allotment page. Select "HVAX Technologies Limited" from the dropdown menu of listed IPOs (the name will appear once share allocation is confirmed). Choose one of the following options to verify your allotment status: Application Number, Demat Account, or PAN. Enter the required details, such as your application number or PAN. Submit the information to view your allotment status.