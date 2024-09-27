HVAX Technologies IPO day 1: GMP, subscription status & other details about the SME IPO

  • HVAX Technologies IPO day 1 status: The company aims to raise 34 crore through the sale of 7.32 lakh fresh equity shares. The IPO is open until October 1, with the listing expected on October 7.

Shivangini
Updated27 Sep 2024, 11:22 AM IST
HVAX Technologies IPO Day 1. Check issue size, key dates and more
HVAX Technologies IPO Day 1. Check issue size, key dates and more(https://www.paramatrix.com/)

HVAX Technologies Day 1 Subscription Status: HVAX Technologies' Initial Public Offering (IPO) opened for subscription on Friday, September 27, looking to raise 34 crore through the sale of 7.32 lakh fresh equity shares.

The price band for this Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) IPO has been set between 435 and 458 per share, with investors required to bid in lots of 300 shares. The company specialises in controlled environment infrastructure and cleanrooms, serving industries like pharmaceuticals and healthcare. The IPO will remain open until October 1, with shares expected to list on October 7. The allotment is expected by October 3.

HVAX Technologies Day 1 subscription status

As of 10:43 a.m. on September 27, retail individual investors (RIIs) have shown the most significant participation, with 116 applications submitted, amounting to bids for 34,800 shares. Of these, 24,600 shares were bid at the cut-off price, while 10,200 were price bids. Meanwhile, non-institutional investors (NIIs) submitted 4 applications so far, amounting to bids for 2,400 shares. Notably, there was no participation from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs).

HVAX Technologies IPO details

The HVAX Technologies IPO is an entirely fresh issue worth 33.53 crore, and the minimum investment for retail investors is 1,37,400 for a lot of 300 shares. High net-worth individuals (HNIs) need to apply for at least two lots (600 shares), requiring an investment of 2,74,800. 

Fedex Securities Pvt Ltd is the lead manager for the issue, with Kfin Technologies Ltd acting as the registrar, and Aftertrade Broking serving as the market maker.

HVAX Technologies GMP

HVAX Technologies IPO is trading at par with the issue price. The stock is neither trading at a premium (above the issue price) nor at a discount (below the issue price).

For the fiscal year ending March 2024, HVAX Technologies reported revenues of 106 crore and a net profit of 9.39 crore. The IPO proceeds will primarily be used to meet the company’s working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

 

First Published:27 Sep 2024, 11:22 AM IST
