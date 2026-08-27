Hy Tech IPO: Subscription hits massive 244x, eclipses Temescent by a wide margin; check latest GMP

Investor appetite for the primary market remained strong, with the recently concluded IPOs of Hy-Tech Engineers and Tempsens Instruments drawing an overwhelming response across investor categories. Both issues witnessed robust demand from retail, non-institutional, and institutional investors, reflecting continued enthusiasm for new market offerings.

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The Hy-Tech Engineers IPO emerged as the more heavily subscribed of the two, with the issue being booked 244 times, compared with 184.07 times for the Tempsens Instruments IPO.

The strong demand for Hy-Tech Engineers was led by non-institutional investors (NIIs), whose portion was subscribed 412 times, followed by retail investors at 175 times and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at 249 times.

The non-institutional investor (NII) segment saw the highest demand for the Tempsens Instruments IPO, with the category subscribed 314.44 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) portion also witnessed strong interest, receiving bids for 302.88 times the shares on offer.

Meanwhile, the quota reserved for retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 60.69 times, reflecting robust participation across all investor categories.

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A closer look at both IPOs The ₹136 crore Hy-Tech Engineers IPO was opened for bidding between August 24 and August 27, offering the share price in the range between ₹50 and ₹53 per share, with a lot size of 283 shares.

The Hy-Tech Engineers IPO allotment is expected to be finalised on 28 August, with the shares likely to debut on the NSE and BSE on 1 September 2026. The company is an engineering company specialising in the design, manufacture, and supply of hydraulic fittings for industrial applications.

Tempsens Instruments, a manufacturer of thermal engineering products and specialised cables, raised ₹650 crore through its IPO. The issue comprised a fresh issue of 32 lakh shares aggregating ₹95 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.85 crore shares worth ₹555 crore.

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The company had fixed the IPO price band at ₹285– ₹300 per share, with a lot size of 50 shares. The IPO was open for subscription from August 20 to August 24, and the company's shares are scheduled to be listed on both the NSE and BSE on August 28.

Hy-Tech Engineers vs Tempsens Instruments IPO GMP The grey market premium (GMP) of the Hy-Tech Engineers IPO currently stands at ₹44, according to market observers. Based on the upper end of the IPO price band of ₹53 and the prevailing GMP, the shares are indicated to list at around ₹97 apiece, implying a premium of approximately 83.02% over the issue price.

The IPO's GMP has also shown an upward trend over the past nine sessions, moving in a range of ₹5 to ₹44, indicating improving sentiment towards its potential market debut.

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Meanwhile, the Tempsens Instruments IPO is commanding a GMP of ₹307 in the grey market. Considering the upper end of its price band of ₹300, the estimated listing price is around ₹607 per share, indicating a potential premium of approximately 102.33% over the IPO price.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.