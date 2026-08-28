Hy-Tech Engineers IPO allotment date | GMP hints 85% listing gain after massive subscription status

Hy-Tech Engineers IPO allotment: Bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of Hy-Tech Engineers Ltd ended on 27 August 2026. The public issue received a strong response from investors. According to Hy-Tech Engineers IPO subscription status, the book-building issue was subscribed to around 245 times its size. This led to a bullish grey-market sentiment. According to market observers, Hy-Tech Engineers IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹45, nearly 85% listing pop.
According to market observers, the company's shares are available at a premium of ₹45 in the grey market today. This means Hy-Tech Engineers IPO GMP today is ₹45, which is around 85% of the upper price band of ₹53 apiece of the Hy-Tech Engineers IPO. So, the grey market is signalling 85% listing gain for the lucky allottees receiving the company shares through the share allotment process.
After the bidding ended, the public issue had been booked around 245 times, the retail portion had been subscribed around 175 times, and the NII segment had been filled more than 210 times. The QIB portion had been subscribed to nearly 250 times.
In the wake of the ‘T+3’ listing rule, the public issue must list on the bourses within three days after the end of bidding. So, the most likely Hy-Tech Engineers IPO listing date is 1st September 2026. Therefore, the Hy-Tech Engineers IPO allotment date is most likely today. So, finalisation of the share allotment can be announced any time soon.
Hy-Tech Engineers IPO allotment status can be checked online by logging in at the official BSE website — bseindia.com or on the official website of the Hy-Tech Engineers IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Private Limited.
For convenience, they can log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check or at the direct Bigshare Services link — ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html, and check the Lalithaa Jewellery IPO allotment status online.
1] Log in at the Bigshare Services link — ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html;
2] Select ‘Hy-Tech Engineers Ltd’ in the company space;
3] Enter your PAN details, and
4] Click on the ‘Submit’ button.
Your Hy-Tech Engineers IPO allotment status will be available on your computer monitor or mobile phone screen.
1] Log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check;
2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type option;
3] Enter Application Number or PAN details;
4] Enter CAPTCHA; and
5] Click on the ‘Submit’ option.
Your Hy-Tech Engineers IPO allotment status will be available on your computer monitor or mobile phone screen.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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